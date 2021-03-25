Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be awarded new £10m-a-year contract by Manchester United - Reports

Reports have emerged that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the verge of agreeing a new £30million contract at Manchester United. The 48-year-old is likely to be offered the same regardless of whether Manchester United win a trophy this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be out of contract at the end of next season. So Ed Woodward has sanctioned the new deal as Manchester United want to avoid speculation about their manager's future.

The Norwegian's new deal is likely to be confirmed at the end of this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be offered a three-year contract by Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely have his annual salary hiked from £7.5 million to £10 million. He could be handed a three-year contract, likely to be two years with an option for an extra year, taking the total contract value to £30 million.

The Old Trafford hierarchy headed by Ed Woodward is convinced that Manchester United are on the right path under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, as the team are currently second in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer could end his second full season in charge without winning the league title, though. That's despite Manchester United being 12 points better off than they were at this stage of the season last campaign.

Nevertheless, there is a general belief at the club that the progress made by Solskjaer since taking over the reins from Jose Mourinho in 2018 has continued this term.

Manchester United are yet to win any silverware since Jose Mourinho captured the Europa League in 2017. But Solskjaer's men remain on track to win the continental trophy, for which they are the bookies' favourites.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again exceeded expectations, steering Manchester United to another top-four finish for the second straight season. That was something the seasoned duo of Jose Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal failed to achieve during their time in charge at Old Trafford.

However, Solskjaer might have hit the ceiling with the squad at his disposal. Now it's the turn of the Manchester United board to deliver.

A potentially big summer in the transfer market could ensue with the appointment of John Murtough as football director to oversee transfers. If Solskjaer gets his desired targets, Manchester United will fancy their chances of a more sustained and credible title challenge next season.