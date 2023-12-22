On-loan Arsenal star likely to return in January due to lack of game time - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga - currently on loan at Luton Town - could reportedly be back at the Emirates in January.

Lokonga, 24, has made just three league appearances this season. So the Hatters are contemplating terminating his loan deal and sending him back to his parent club when the transfer window reopens next month, as per Four Four Two. Manchester City's Issa Kabore, also on loan at Luton, is being preferred by manager Rob Edwards.

The 24-year-old Lokonga made 39 appearances for the Gunners in the last two seasons before he was loaned out to Luton this summer. Initially used in an unfamiliar No. 6 role as an alternative to the injury-prone Thomas Partey, Lokonga could thrive as a left-sided No. 8, where he seems to be a more natural fit.

However, it's pertinent to note that Lokonga could return to the Emirates in January and depart for another loan stint. As per the aforementioned source, Burnley could be a likely option, as their boss Vincent Kompany is reportedly a fan of Lokonga, who has a market value of £12 million, as per Transfermarkt,

"It's going to be a special atmosphere" - Arsenal boss ahead of Liverpool trip

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are gearing up for a top-of-the-table Premier League clash at second-placed Liverpool on Saturday (December 23).

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend to surge to the top of the standings. The Spaniard foresees a competitive clash to unfold at Anfield, telling the club's website:

"It's going to be a special atmosphere. (Both) teams are in a really strong position, and I'm sure both teams have prepared the game to win it. It's going to be an intense match."

"I'm sure that a lot of (our fans) are gonna show up tomorrow there, and they're gonna be supporting the team, like always."

The Gunners won't have happy memories from their last league visit to Anfield. Arteta's side squandered a 2-0 lead by conceding a late equaliser to Roberto Firmino in a share of the spoils.

