Ousmane Dembele ready to stay at Barcelona: Reports

French winger Ousmane Dembele is reportedly ready to extend his contract at Barcelona.

The World Cup winner's current contract runs till 2022, but Barcelona face a tough decision in the summer on whether to sell the player or offer him a new contract.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but his career at the Nou Camp has been blighted by injuries. The Frenchman has only turned out for the Blaugrana 107 times since his move to Spain.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Ousmane Dembele is now keen to stay on at Barcelona. The Frenchman has indicated to the Barcelona higher-ups that he is happy at the club and is willing to sign a new contract. However, Ousmane Dembele is also reportedly in no rush to sign a new deal at Barcelona and will probably wait till the summer to do so.

Barcelona are currently in a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, they will have a tough decision to make on Ousmane Dembele's future at the club, as any increase in the player's salary may not be feasible for Barcelona.

📰 | The club want to renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract, which expires in 2022. The Frenchman has become an integral part of the squad and he is keen on continuing in Catalonia.[Onda Cero] pic.twitter.com/3fIHQJmIQq — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) January 25, 2021

The Frenchman has been relatively healthy this season and has played 17 times for Barcelona, scoring five goals and providing three assists in all competitions.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has shown his faith in the winger, and Ousmane Dembele believes he can be a key player for the Blaugrana in the seasons to come.

Ousmane Dembele could have a host of suitors if he leaves Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona

If Barcelona do decide to sell Ousmane Dembele in the summer, the Frenchman will have many clubs lining up to sign him.

The Frenchman is one of the most exciting talents in the world, and at only 23 years old, Ousmane Dembele could become the talisman of a team for years to come.

Ousmane Dembele was pursued by Manchester United in the summer after the Red Devils' failed pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. One could expect United to be in the mix for the Frenchman's signature again if Barcelona do decide to let him leave.

Juventus and Chelsea are also keenly keeping an eye on Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona, as they interested in signing the Frenchman.