Paul Pogba wants to become highest-paid player in Premier League history to sign Manchester United contract - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League to sign a new contract, according to French outlet L'Equipe (via Sport Witness).

Paul Pogba's contract situation has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his contract, but has shown no intention of penning an extension with The Red Devils.

According to the aforementioned source, though, Pogba has made it clear that he wants to "break all salary records in the history of the Premier League" if he signs an extension with United.

However, whether Pogba warrants such a massive pay rise is another question. A source close to Manchester United has revealed that the former Juventus star is no longer the main man at the club. The source said:

“He is still perceived as a player able to create everything, to change the course of a match, but his credit is not infinite. He was not involved in putting Manchester United back on the European stage. And, sportingly, in influence, today he is overtaken by Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Paul Pogba has had an underwhelming season so far. The 28-year-old midfielder registered seven assists in his first four games for Manchester United. Since then his form has dipped, and he has failed to make a single goal contribution.

Paul Pogba is expected to miss most of Manchester United's games in 2021

Paul Pogba has picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with the French national team. The 28-year-old midfielder is now expected to be out for around 8-10 weeks, which will keep him out of most of Manchester United's games in 2021.

The French national team confirmed Paul Pogba's injury by tweeting the following:

"Paul Pogba has suffered an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh and is forced to miss the next two matches. To replace him, Didier Deschamps called on Jordan Veretout."

Pogba's latest injury might play a huge role when it comes to his new contract with Manchester United. The former Juventus star will be able to sign a pre-contract with the European giants if United fail to offer him a new deal by January.

A host of elite clubs are interested in signing Pogba, including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid. The 28-year-old midfielder will be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

