Pep Guardiola wants Barcelona to hire PL manager as their next boss - Reports

According to SPORT, Pep Guardiola has recommended Barcelona to appoint Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager.

Xavi announced earlier that he will be stepping down at the end of the season. Hence, La Blaugrana are on the hunt for a new manager. Names like Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel, along with De Zerbi have emerged as options.

De Zerbi has been in charge of Brighton since replacing Graham Potter during the 2022-23 season. He helped the Seagulls secure UEFA Europa League qualification last season. This season, Brighton are seventh in the Premier League and into the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

Pep Guardiola remains a keen supporter of his former club, Barcelona, and is used to facing De Zerbi at the club level in the Premier League.

De Zerbi, apart from Barca, have been linked with managerial roles at Liverpool and other clubs. The Italian, though, has refused to think beyond the end of the season.

He confirmed that Brighton remain his current focus (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I have only Brighton in my head. I have decided nothing and I'm under contract here. I'd like to finish the season in the best way with our young players. My focus is on Brighton, 100%."

Former Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng thinks Roberto De Zerbi is a better coach than Pep Guardiola

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who had a short stint as a Barcelona player, worked under De Zerbi at Sassuolo. Boateng had played for the likes of AC Milan and the Blaugrana.

The Ghanaian, though, waxed lyrical about De Zzerbi and said that he would have been a better player had he met De Zerbi earlier in his career. Boateng said last year (via Football Italia):

“If I had De Zerbi 10-12 years ago, football would’ve been different. I think he will be the best coach of the next 20-30 years. He has been able to improve every single player he worked with, from the understudy goalkeeper to the striker."

“I worked with him when I was 32 years old and I felt stronger than I’ve ever been. De Zerbi makes you feel really involved, he knew how to coddle me when I needed it, to motivate me when I needed that. He really looks after the human rapport aspect of management and that is fundamental.”

Boateng added:

“Is De Zerbi better than Guardiola? I say yes.”

De Zerbi's pedigree is well-respected in European football. Interests from clubs like Barcelona show that he is one of the sought-after managers at the moment.

