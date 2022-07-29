Porto interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester United star - Reports

Porto are interested in bringing back Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Porto in 2020 but could be on his way back to Portugal.

Telles did get regular game time at United towards the end of the last season due to Luke Shaw's injury. The Brazilian full-back managed 26 appearances, contributing a goal and four assists across competitions. Telles, however, could have his game time reduced next season, as United have signed Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this summer.

United now have three left-backs in their squad, with Telles likely to be surplus to requirements. Konur has said that Porto could sign the 29-year-old on an initial loan deal with the option of making the move permanent next summer.

Telles has two more years remaining in his contract with United. However, it's best for him to move clubs to secure regular game time as he seeks to make Brazil's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur FC Porto want to sign 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles on loan with an option to buy. #MUFC #FCP twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Manchester United will listen to the future offers for 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who has attracted from clubs in Portugal, Spain and Italy. #MUFC Manchester United will listen to the future offers for 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who has attracted from clubs in Portugal, Spain and Italy. 🚨Manchester United will listen to the future offers for 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who has attracted from clubs in Portugal, Spain and Italy. 🇧🇷 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/1SQcjcJ5mH FC Porto want to sign 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles on loan with an option to buy. 🚨FC Porto want to sign 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles on loan with an option to buy.🔴#MUFC 🔵#FCP twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… https://t.co/oyGmhrsNYD

How has Manchester United's summer transfer business gone so far?

Manchester United have had a decent summer transfer window. They've signed three players - Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. Martinez has been the marquee arrival this summer, arriving for an initial fee of around £48 million.

However, there is still no new forward that has arrived the club. United could do with an additional forward, with Cristiano Ronaldo's future still uncertain. Moreover, the Frenkie de Jong saga is still ongoing, with the Barcelona midfielder seemingly keen to stay on at the Camp Nou.

Manchester United are interested in signing RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Slovenian is being monitored by the Red Devils, but there's no deal yet. Sesko is also targeted by other clubs around Europe, including Newcastle United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far