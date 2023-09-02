Premier League club failed with approach to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay - Reports

According to Manchester Evening News, Fulham failed to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United. The Cottagers wanted McTominay as a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha was linked with a move to Bayern Munich and had two sets of medicals with the German club. However, the move fell through, as Fulham couldn't sign a timely replacement.

Manchester United, meanwhile, brought in Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. McTominay, though, stayed put even though he's down in the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

McTominay still has two years left in his contract, with the option to extend his deal for a further year. The 26-year-old has made two substitute appearances this season. He has made 211 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 19 goals and setting up five more.

Even though McTominay has stayed at Old Trafford, he will need to fight for his place, as the likes of Mason Mount, Amrabat and Casemiro are ahead of him in the pecking order. Young Kobie Mainoo, currently injured, is also lurking on the horizon.

How Sofyan Amrabat reacted to completing move to Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat, after prolonged a lenghty transfer saga, has become a Manchester United player. United reached an agreement with Fiorentina to bring the player on loan.

One of the most tenacious midfielders in world football at the moment, Amrabat fits the style of play manager Erik ten Hag wants from his team. Speaking after joining the Red Devils, the Moroccan, who was superb during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, said (via the Red Devils' website):

“It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment, but I’m someone who always listens to my heart, and, now, I am representing the club of my dreams."

He added:

“I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team."

Amrabat's positional awareness, along with his robust defensive nature, should give more creative players like Bruno Fernandes and Mountt the freedom to work higher above the pitch. Fans cannot wait to see the Moroccan take the field.