Premier League club make €10 million offer to sign 26-year-old Manchester United man - Reports

According to ESPN, newly promoted outfit Fulham are looking to sign Manchester United's Andreas Pereira. The Cottagers, who scored 106 goals in the Championship last season, have made a €10 million bid for the 26-year-old, which the Red Devils could accept.

The Brazil international has found himself on the fringes of the first team at Old Trafford in recent seasons, having played just 75 games since 2014. Having spent the last two seasons on loan at Flamengo, there is little chance Pereira would get much playing time with United next season.

That suggests his parent club won't stand in Pereira's way if he wishes to make a permanent move to another club. According to ESPN, the Old Trafford hierarchy have already given Fulham permission to speak with the midfielder, who is impressed by the Cottagers' plans.

While new United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to assess Pereira during the pre-season, that may not result in any serious playing time for the star. His limited chances could diminish even further if the Red Devils bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Pereira will likely get more playing time at Fulham, who will need all hands on deck to remain in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season. There are also reports of Fenerbahce's interest in the 26-year-old, as per ESPN, but a formal bid is yet to be made. The Turkish outfit will likely have to match Fulham's offer if they are seriously interested in the United outcast.

Barcelona and Manchester United very close to concluding Frenkie de Jong deal

With Pereira's looming move and Paul Pogba's recent exit, the semblance of depth in the Red Devils' midfield has vanished. Ten Hag is in urgent need of reinforcements at Manchester United, especially in the middle of the park, and Frenkie de Jong has been marked as the main priority.

The 25-year-old Barcelona star could leave the Camp Nou if United's improved offer is accepted by the Blaugrana. That is according to The Express, who have reported that the negotiations have become 'very, very advanced'.

It is believed both parties are intent on sorting out the deal before the end of the month, especially with De Jong now interested in playing under Ten Hag at Manchester United.

