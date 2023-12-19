Premier League club make offer to sign Alejandro Balde from Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer from an unnmaed Premier League club for the services of 20-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde.

Journalist Gerard Romero didn't disclose the name of the club and the sum offered for Balde's signature (via Barca Universal). The youngster is a key component of Xavi's side, having started 12 La Liga games this season and three in the UEFA Champions League.

If the Blaugrana let go of Balde, they would be left without a full-back in the summer. Sergi Roberto's contract runs out in the summer of 2024, while Joao Cancelo's loan spell from Manchester City concludes at the same time.

Although Balde has been benched on a few occasions this season owing to poor form, it's unlikely that Barcelona would wish to part ways with him.

The full-back came up the ranks at Barca and enjoyed a breakout season last year. He has made 33 La Liga and four Champions League appearances for them, bagging a goal and six assists across both competitions.

Balde has managed 72 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, scoring a goal and assisting eight. He won La Liga last year, along with one other trophy.

Barcelona not interested in swap deal for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Barcelona are reportedly not interested in a swap deal including Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho and Brazilian winger Raphinha. According to Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL), they wish to keep hold of Raphinha and would only consider selling him in the summer.

The 27-year-old joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United for €58 million in the summer of 2022. He has made 66 appearances across competitions, bagging 12 goals and 18 assists.

Sancho, meanwhile, is seeking a way out of Old Trafford after a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. He left the England international out of Manchester United's squad for the 3-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal on September 3 due to training-related issues.

Unhappy with his boss' comments, Sancho hit back on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that to be untrue. Although the winger took down the post, he hasn't appeared for the side since then.

Since joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million, Sancho has scored just 12 goals and assisted six in 82 appearances. Despite Barcelona denying interest in the player, it's still believed that a return to Borussia Dortmund is on the cards (via GOAL)