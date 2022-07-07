Premier League club reach £17 million agreement to sign Liverpool player - Reports

Nottingham Forest are egding closer to completing the signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Forest have reached an agreement with Liverpool over a £17 million transfer fee for Williams. The 21-year-old looks set to become the newly promoted club's fifth signing of the summer as they prepare to play their first Premier League campaign in 23 years.

John Percy @JPercyTelegraph #nffc set to sign Neco Williams and Omar Richards, with both deals now agreed. Williams fee nearer to £17m in total and his signing from #lfc is regarded as a huge statement by Forest. Richards will join from Bayern for around €10m. #nffc set to sign Neco Williams and Omar Richards, with both deals now agreed. Williams fee nearer to £17m in total and his signing from #lfc is regarded as a huge statement by Forest. Richards will join from Bayern for around €10m.

Williams spent ten years with Liverpool's youth academy before making his first-team debut in the 2019-20 campaign. The right-back had to make do with a bit-part role, as he only played in the cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

He started the 2021-22 campaign as Liverpool's third-choice right-back, behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. After making just one Premier League appearances in the first half of last season, the Wales international joined Fulham on a six-month loan deal in January.

He scored two goals in 14 Championship games for the Cottagers as they won the competition to earn automatic Premier League promotion. His impressive performances have caught the attention of Nottingham Forest, who are keen to add some quality to their ranks as they look to stay up in the English top flight.

Forest's offer for the right-back is a massive profit for Liverpool, as Williams is a Reds youth academy product.

Liverpool unlikely to entertain offers for Joe Gomez this summer

Liverpool FC vs SL Benfica Quarter-final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have parted ways with many squad players this summer, including Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. The Reds now look set to sell Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest but are unlikely to entertain offers for Joe Gomez.

The 25-year-old was a regular starter for the Reds a few seasons ago, winning the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League. However, a serious knee injury he suffered on international duty with England in November 2020 saw him slip down the pecking order at Anfield.

Gomez made just eight Premier League appearances last season. He was often deployed as a makeshift right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence. His lack of regular playing time has raised questions about his future at the club.

However, as per The Daily Mail, the Reds are preparing to offer Gomez a new contract.

