Premier League club in surprise talks to sign Barcelona outcast - Reports

Newly promoted Premier League club Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto this summer. As per Relevo, the Blaugrana are optimistic about completing a deal for the Brazilian.

The 33-year-old joined the La Liga giants from Valencia in 2019 for €26 million. However, he has only played 21 games for the club in three years, failing to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

Neto will hope for more playing time at Bournemouth, which seems to be the likely destination for the Brazilian. They are in negotiations with Barcelona, and a deal could be cracked soon.

Bournemouth will look to impress on their return to the Premier League and could make Neto their fourth signing this summer.

The Cherries have signed right-back Ryan Fredericks and midfielder Joe Rothwell on free transfers. They've also brought in midfielder Marcus Tavarnier from Middlesbrough.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been one of the most active clubs this summer, making five signings. They've signed defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers. They've also brought in winger Raphinha, striker Robert Lewandowski and defender Jules Kounde for a total of €153 million.

Bournemouth begin their new Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 6. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana begin their La Liga campaign at home against Rayo Vallecano seven days later.

LA Galaxy set to sign Barcelona's Riqui Puig

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Los Angeles Galaxy have agreed a deal for the transfer of midfielder Riqui Puig.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) club will look to agree on the final details with the player before the move is officially confirmed. The Blaugrana will receive a percentage of the selling fee if Galaxy sell him in the future.

Puig, 22, has played 56 times for the Blaugrana, contributing two goals and three assists. However, he played only 17 games across competitions last season and will look get some regular playing time at the Galaxy.

