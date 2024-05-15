Premier League clubs set to vote on proposal to scrap VAR from next season - Reports

Premier League clubs are reportedly set to vote on a proposal to remove VAR from next season.

The video assistant referee has created contentious decisions galore, defeating the very purpose for which it was introduced. While it has eliminated absolute howlers, it has been criticised many times for wrong interpretation of plays, affecting game results.

As per the BBC, Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted a resolution in this regard to the Premier League for the scrapping of VAR from next season. Any decision on VAR's future in the English top flight will depend on how the 20 clubs vote in Harrogate on June 6 in their annual general meeting.

Wolves said in a statement (via BBC):

"The price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game."

It's pertinent to note that for any rule change to come into effect, 14 of the 20 clubs will need to vote in its favour. While the fate of VAR for next season in the Premier League will be known next month, the 2024-25 campaign will see semi-automated offside.

A look at a few notable contentious VAR calls in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Premier League

VAR has been in use in the Premier League for five seasons now, but it has left fans, experts and managers divided on the decisions it makes and their potential ramifications.

The video assistant referee made a notable error in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, where Luis Diaz's first-half goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

More recently, Wolves had a late equaliser against West Ham United in April getting ruled out by VAR. Wolves manager Gary O'Neil received a one-game touchline ban for remonstrating in front of the referee's room regarding the decision.

The 2023-24 Premier League season ends with its final matchday on Sunday (May 19), with three-time defending champions Manchester City leading Arsenal by two points.