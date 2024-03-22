Premier League manager overtakes Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter as new favourite to replace Manchester United boss Ten Hag: Reports

According to The Peoples Person, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Robert De Zerbi has usurped Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate as the favourite to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are having a lackluster season. While they have reached the semifinals of the FA Cup, Ten Hag's side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, finishing last in the group, and the third round of the EFL Cup. Their league form has been far from impressive as well, with United sitting in the sixth spot (47 points from 28 games).

They trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points and fourth-placed Aston Villa by nine points with a game in hand. If United fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, Ten Hag could be shown the door. England manager Gareth Southgate has emerged as an option to replace the Dutchman.

Graham Potter is another coach whose name has emerged as a potential replacement. He reportedly met United's minority owner INEOS group's Sir Jim Ratcliffe, adding fuel to the fire of speculations. Brighton's De Zerbi, though, is reportedly the favourite to take over at Old Trafford.

De Zerbi's name has been linked with clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool as well. The Italian recently addressed the speculations surrounding his future (via The Peoples Person):

"I do what makes me happy, and, right now, it is to be where I am. I'm lucky now to be able to compete with these teams at this level to play these games."

However, despite the rumours, Erik ten Hag could secure his job if he can guide Manchester United to FA Cup glory and secure a top-four league finish.

When will Manchester United return to action?

Manchester United headed to the international break after earning a scintillating 4-3 win against Liverpool in extra time in the FA Cup quarterfinal at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side return to action on March 30 at Brentford in the Premier League. Manchester United have won three of their last five league games, losing two.

Thomas Frank's Brentford, meanwhile, are 15th in the league with 26 points from 29 games. The Bees are winless in five games, losing four.