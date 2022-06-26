Premier League side eyeing move for out-of-favour Arsenal player - Reports 

According to the Daily Mail, newly promoted Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Englishman has been out of favour at the Emirates, having had two loan spells in the last two seasons. He was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in February last year and to AS Roma in January. He made 12 appearances for the Serie A club last season and is now set to return to the Gunners.

However, Arsenal are ready to sell the 24-year-old, and Nottingham Forest are interested in him. The Tricky Trees are looking forward to life in the Premier League, and Maitland-Niles' top-flight experience could come in handy.

Moreover, their manager Steve Cooper worked with the Gunners man in England age-group football. Maitland-Niles' contract with Arsenal expires in 2023, so the Gunners could look to cash in on him this summer.

The Englishman has made 132 senior appearances for the Gunners since coming through their academy, contributing three goals and eight assists. He's also extremely versatile, having played as a midfielder and a full-back.

Nottingham Forest have already announced the club-record signing of forward Taiwo Awoiniyi from Union Berlin for £17.5 million.

According to BBC Sports editor Natalie Jackson, Forest are also close to signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on loan. The Tricky Trees are interested in signing Neco Williams from Liverpool as well.

It looks like the newly promoted side want to make a big impact in their first season back in the Premier League.

Arsenal's priorities in transfer market

The Gunners have already signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Fabio Vieira from Porto this summer. According to Football London, they're close to signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million as well.

The north London side will next turn their attention to bring in Raphinha from Leeds United. The winger wants to leave the Whites this season, and his preferred choice is Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana's financial troubles mean it could be difficult for them to sign the Brazilian for £65 million, Leeds' asking price.

Arsenal put in a bid of around £30 million + £10 million add-ons for Raphinha, but that was rejected by Leeds. The north London club are also interested in signing defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

