Premier League side keen on signing 24-year-old Arsenal star, ready to offer £30 million - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen to snap up Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson.

The 22-year-old midfielder has made 23 appearances across competitions this season - contributing a goal and three assists - but has started just four times. He has played 14 times for the Premier League leaders, but all his starts have come in Cup competitions: two in the EFL Cup and one each in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

However, he didn't come off the bench in both legs as the Gunners saw off FC Porto on penalties in midweek following a 1-1 aggregate draw after extra time in the Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Nelson is contracted to the Emirates till 2027. He signed a new deal last year, but his game time is unlikely to improve anytime soon, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Martinelli and Leandro Trossard ahead in the pecking order.

As per TBR, Brighton could make a £30 million to snap up the midfielder, who could prosper under Roberto De Zerbi.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb campaign. Despite getting eliminated early in both domestic cups, Mikel Arteta's side are atop the Premier League after 28 games as they seek to end their two-decade long title drought.

The Gunners have also fared well on their return to the UEFA Champions League, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years after a pulsating battle with Porto.

With no cup competition to play this weekend, Arteta's side will next be in action after the international break when they travel to Manchester City in the Premier League on March 31.

Arsenal beat the champions 1-0 at the Emirates in their earlier league meeting this season. City, though, are unbeaten in 21 games across competitions following a 1-1 league draw at Liverpool last weekend kept them one point off the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to win back-to-back trebles and the Premier League four-peat, both unprecedented feats.