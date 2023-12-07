Premier League winger keen on joining Arsenal in January transfer window: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is reportedly keen to join Arsenal when the transfer window reopens in January.

Neto, 23, has been a key first-team player for Wolves since his first-team debut in the 2019-20 season. In 121 appearances across competitions, the Portuguese has contributed 12 goals and 21 assists.

That includes a goal and eight assists - all in the Premier League - in 10 outings this season. He's contracted with Wolves till 2027, but his recent performances have caught the attention of top clubs, including league leaders Gunners.

Having splurged during the summer on the likes of Declan Rice, the Gunners could be hard-pressed for big-money signings in January due to FFP regulations. Nevertheless, they could land Neto, who is keen to join the Gunners, as per Daily Mail (via TBR).

However, a potential move for the Wolves man could come at the cost of some fringe players. Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah - who didn't feature in the 4-3 Premier League win over Luton Town at the weekend - could be the casualties.

It remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta goes about revamping the squad in January as the Gunners seek a first league title in two decades.

How have Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a splendid start to the season. Continuing from there they left off last campaign, Arteta's side are top of the Premeir League, two points clear of second-placed Liverpool (34) after 15 games.

The Gunners are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind league win at Luton, with Declan Rice netting a dramatic 97th-minute headed winner with virtually the last kick of the game.

Arteta and Co. have also fared well on their return to the UEFA Champions League after six years. They have sealed their place as group winners in the knockouts with a game to spare.

The Gunners travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9) in the league before travelling to PSV Eindhoven three days later for their final Champions LEague game.