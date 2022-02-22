Price tag and wage demands for Manchester United to sign Harry Kane revealed - Reports

Manchester United will need to fork out around £100 million if they wish to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to ESPN. The England captain will also want wages of around £350,000 per week which is in the region of what David de Gea is currently earning at the club.

Kane has been linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since last summer. The 28-year-old forward was linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021. However, the move didn't materialise, and the Englishman remained at Tottenham.

According to the aforementioned source, Kane is still a realistic transfer target for Manchester United. The 28-year-old could be tempted by a move to Old Trafford if United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager.

The England international played under Pochettino at Spurs. The pair even made it to the final of the 2019 UEFA Champions League, where they lost to Liverpool.

However, signing one of the finest forwards in the world is going to be an expensive proposition for Manchester United. Apart from the £100 million price tag, United will also need to make Kane their second-highest paid player. The forward will only be behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly pockets around £480,000 per week.

Despite having one of his least productive seasons, Kane has still managed 17 goals and provided three assists in 34 games across competitions. That is more than United's highest goalscorer this season, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted 15 goals so far.

Why do Manchester United need a proven forward like Harry Kane?

Manchester United are in dire need of strengthening their attack ahead of next season. The Red Devils are set to to lose Edinson Cavani on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Uruguayan forward has less than six months remaining in his contract, and is not expected to pen an extension.

That would leave United with only Ronaldo as their only proper forward. Moreover, there are reports suggesting Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford in the summer if the club fails to secure Champions League football next season. Even if he stays, the Portuguese forward is already 37, and will have just one year remaining in his current deal.

Signing Kane could be a long-term fix to United's striking woes. The 28-year-old is already the Premier League's seventh-highest goalscorer, having netted 173 times in the league, including seven this season. He is only four strikes behind Frank Lampard, who is currently fifth in the league's all-time standings.

