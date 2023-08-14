Real Madrid have 2 players ready to replace Eder Militao after ACL injury - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly have two options to replace Eder Militao, who has potentially suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The Spanish giants opened their new La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Saturday (August 12). But the victory seemingly came at a steep cost. Early in the second half of the clash, Militao hobbled off the pitch in tears.

The club released a statement that the 25-year-old defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Militao is set to undergo surgery, which means he could be out of action for almost the entire season.

Close on the heels of regular goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffering an ACL injury, the same fate has befallen Militao.

Madrid have not decided to delve into the transfer market for Militao replacements. As per El Nacional, they have instead identified two homegrown talents instead: Alvaro Carrillo and Marvel.

Carrillo, 21, is a versatile defender who played well in the Primera RFEF. Meanwhile, Marvel, 20, is left-footed and has performed impressively for Real Madrid's age-group teams.

Meanwhile, Militao, one of the best defenders in the world, was a key player for manager Carlo Ancelotti last season. He helped keep 19 clean sheets while bagging seven goals and an assist in 51 games across competitions. Overall, he has made 169 appearances, contributing 19 goals and 10 assists.

How Real Madrid's La Liga opener with Getafe panned out

Real Madrid made a bright start to their 2023-24 La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.

New signing Jude Bellingham made an immediate impact, scoring on his competitive debut. The English midfielder netted in the 36th minute, eight minutes after Vinicius had given the La Liga giants the lead.

The Brazilian played a one-two with Dani Carvajal before beating Unai Simon at his near post. Bellingham soon joined the party, converting a David Alaba corner, as Bilbao fell two goals behind and never recovered.

There was little of note in the second half, except the serious injury to Militao, who now faces a long spell on the sidelines.