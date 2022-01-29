Real Madrid ‘closely following’ Arsenal defender - Reports

Arsenal central defender William Saliba has popped up on Real Madrid's radar ahead of the summer transfer window, as reported in Spain.

Los Blancos have been tipped to sign a new centre-back ahead of the 2022-23 season. With David Alaba, Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez being Carlo Ancelotti's only trusted players in the position, the La Liga giants are keen to strengthen the area in the summer.

Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in Bayern Munich star Niklas Sule, who has entered the final six months of his contract with the Bavarians. However, the Germany international is not the only defender on their transfer shortlist.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the La Liga giants are keeping tabs on Arsenal centre-back Saliba too. They are viewing him as a potential recruit as they look to bolster their backline in the summer.

Saliba joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019. While the 20-year-old is deemed one of the most exciting young centre-backs in France, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners.

Get French Football News @GFFN William Saliba: "Before going to Arsenal, I said to myself I was going to play, I was sure, I was wondering who I would play alongside. I arrive, I play 0 matches. I played for the U23s. That gave me a good slap." (RMC) William Saliba: "Before going to Arsenal, I said to myself I was going to play, I was sure, I was wondering who I would play alongside. I arrive, I play 0 matches. I played for the U23s. That gave me a good slap." (RMC)

The north London giants have sent the France Under-21 international on loan to Ligue 1 for three seasons. Saliba is currently plying his trade for Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille.

Saliba has established himself as a regular for the French top-flight club, making 27 appearances across competitions. While Arsenal appear to have deemed him not good enough to be a part of their first team for now, Real Madrid have reportedly taken note of his abilities.

Los Blancos could give the Frenchman an opportunity to showcase his skills on a bigger stage this summer. However, it remains to be seen if they intend to step up their interest in the 20-year-old.

Arsenal's stance on Saliba amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Saliba ahead of the summer transfer window. There have also been suggestions that Marseille are interested in signing the defender permanently.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arsenal are adamant they want to reintegrate William Saliba into their first team when he returns from loan at Marseille despite the French club pushing hard to make his move permanent, reports Arsenal are adamant they want to reintegrate William Saliba into their first team when he returns from loan at Marseille despite the French club pushing hard to make his move permanent, reports @lequipe 🇫🇷 Arsenal are adamant they want to reintegrate William Saliba into their first team when he returns from loan at Marseille despite the French club pushing hard to make his move permanent, reports @lequipe.

However, the Gunners want the 20-year-old back at the Emirates Stadium next season, according to reports. Saliba has a contract with the north London giants till the summer of 2024.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta appears to be keen to have Saliba in his squad for the 2022-23 season. It remains to be seen if the player is keen to return to the Premier League club, though.

