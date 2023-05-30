Real Madrid consider 22-year-old striker as option to reinforce attack amid Karim Benzema exit rumors - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at their loanee Juanmi Latasa as one of the options as they hunt for Karim Benzema's replacement. The Frenchman is yet to pen a new deal at the club and is set to become a free agent in the summer.

As per MARCA, Latasa is set to get a chance at Real Madrid next season despite a sub-par loan spell. He joined Getafe for the season but has scored just once in 17 La Liga outings.

However, he has started just twice for the club and has been used regularly as a late second-half substitute. Los Blancos reckon that they can get the 22-year-old to play a key role at the club next season, even if he's to come off the bench.

Earlier this season in an interview, Latasa was asked about Benzema and the advice he got from the Real Madrid legend. Latasa said (via Managing Madrid):

“Without a doubt, the best striker in the world right now. Watching him train is pure spectacle. When you play with him, he helps you, makes you feel comfortable and makes everything easier.

"He told me to come and go to receive the ball, which he does perfectly; then go to take it off the defender. I remember that he told me that: 'Do that, and you’ll be fine'.”

Benzema has a €200 million per season offer on his table from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, as per reports in Spain.

Juanmi Latasa has been Real Madrid fan since childhood

Juanmi Latasa could be set to fulfil his childhood dream next season if manager Carlo Ancelotti keeps him in the squad.

The young striker has been supporting the club since he was a kid. He recalled that he used to wait for the team bus to say goodbye to the players outside the stadium and their hotel.

In the interview with MARCA earlier this season, Latasa said:

“Those six years gave me everything, I am where I am because of Madrid. It was a very thoughtful decision to leave, and it was the right one. I have many memories, but the most memorable was when I was little, and we said goodbye to the first team, who let us go up to their residence, and we said goodbye to them before they got on the bus for the Champions League matches."

Speaking about his experience when he got called up to the first team, Latasa added:

"And then it’s very nice to experience that from within because you’re called up with the first team. I was excited to see everyone, obviously, from Cristiano, logically, to Karim. To the Spaniards, too, the youth players, who are the reflection we had: Carvajal, Nacho ...”

Latasa has played just once for Real Madrid, which came in a 1-1 La Liga draw at Cadiz last May. He was brought on the pitch for the last nine minutes by Ancelotti and was named on the bench on two other occasions.

