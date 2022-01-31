Real Madrid consider ending Erling Haaland pursuit, fear he could turn out like Eden Hazard - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering cooling their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has quickly become one of the hottest properties in world football. He is widely expected to leave Dortmund to join one of Europe's top clubs soon.

According to Sport, Los Blancos could end their pursuit of Haaland due to growing concerns over the player's injury history, fitness and the potential enormity of the transfer fee. Madrid fear Haaland is traversing a similar path to that of Eden Hazard.

Madrid are expected to face stiff competition from Barcelona for the signing of Haaland, which could trigger a bidding war for the 21-year-old. Haaland joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 in a deal worth €20 million.

The striker has gone on to score an incredible 80 goals across competitions for the Bundesliga giants. He has scored 16 goals in 14 Bundesliga games this season, propelling BvB to second place in the league table, six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos in recent months. Madrid are believed to be keen to sign a long-term replacement for their veteran striker Karim Benzema, who at 34, is approaching the twilight of his career.

Real Madrid are, however, concerned with Haaland's injury history. The striker has been sidelined due to injury on seven occasions during his two-year spell with Dortmund, missing 25 games for his club.

Haaland has suffered three injuries this season, and has already missed ten games for Dortmund. Despite being only 21, Haaland has suffered 11 injuries in his club career so far (also four injuries with RB Salzburg).

That explains why Madrid think Haaland's career could follow a similar trajectory to that of Eden Hazard. Hazard was widely considered one of the best players in the world before his move to the Spanish capital.

The 31-year-old's time in Madrid has, however, been ravaged by injuries. He has made just 61 appearances and scored six goals during his two and a half seasons with the club. Hazard has suffered 14 injuries since joining the Spanish giants, missing almost as many games as he has played.

Meanwhile, Haaland is contracted with BvB till 2023. He is currently valued at €150 million, but reportedly has a release clause in his contract that drops to €75 million this summer. That has got Los Blancos and other top clubs interested.

However, Los Blancos have not made any concrete move for Haaland, as the striker hasn't taken a decision on his future at Dortmund. Instead, Madrid are focussing on another attacker - PSG's Kylian Mbappe - who runs out of contract this summer.

Real Madrid could let go a few fringe players before they make any big-money signings

Levante UD vs Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Much like Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid has also been ravaged by injuries.

The Welshman has made over 250 appearances for the club across competitions, and has scored 106 goals. He has helped Los Blancos win two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles.

Bale has, however, failed to reach the heights expected of him during his eight and a half years with Real Madrid. He has suffered 25 injuries during this period, missing an incredible 119 games.

Furthermore, Bale and Hazard are two of the highest-earners at Madrid. Bale reportedly earns £650,000 per week in wages, while Hazard earns around £400,000 per week.

Bale has made just three La Liga appearances for Madrid this season, while Hazard has played 14 league games, but is yet to score. Madrid could, therefore, part ways with the duo to reduce their wage bill before they make big-money signings like Haaland and Mbappe.

Mbappe could be available on a free transfer this summer, but Haaland is not going to come cheap for Madrid.

