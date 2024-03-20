Real Madrid consider signing Serie A superstar as replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating snapping up AC Milan custodian Mike Maignan to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois.

The 31-year-old suffered a potentially season-ending ACL injury at the start of the season. Expected to return in time for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with Manchester City, Courtois injured his knee, which will keep him out of action for two months.

Courtois has been a solid performer for Los Blancos since arriving in the summer of 2019. In 230 appearances across competitions, the lanky Belgian has kept an impressive 91 clean sheets and won the La Liga and Champions League double in 2021-22.

However, amidst his injury woes, the La Liga leaders (as per Fichajes.net via The Hard Tackle) are looking to sign Maignan from Milan at the end of the season. The 28-year-old - who won the Serie A title with the Rossoneti two years ago - has been a solid performer for the club.

In 105 appearances across competitions, he has kept 43 clean sheets, including 15 in 37 games this term. The Frenchman is contracted with the Rossoneri till 2026 and has a market value of €40 million, as per Transfermarkt.

As per the aforementioned report, FC Porto custodian Diogo Costa, 24, is another option, while the third involves persisting with Andriy Lunin, who has impressed recently.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb campaign. After 29 games, they are eight points clear atop La Liga as they seek their second title in three years.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have also fared well in the UEFA Champions League, going unbeaten in eight games - winning seven - to book a blockbuster quarterfinal clash with holders Manchester City next month.

Having won their first trophy of the season at the Supercopa Espana but exiting early in the Copa del Rey, Madrid look good to win multiple silverware. Up next, they take on Athletic Bilbao at home in La Liga on March 31.