Real Madrid considering move for Liverpool forward - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool star Roberto Firmino on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Firmino, 31, has been a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing system since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015. He has helped the Reds win seven trophies.

A technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 55-cap Brazil international has been the talk of the town for quite a few months. With his contract set to expire in the summer, his future has been a subject of interest for a host of European clubs, even clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool have offered Firmino a new short term contract, still in talks. Roberto Firmino confirms his priority to stay ar Liverpool: “It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool”.Liverpool have offered Firmino a new short term contract, still in talks. Roberto Firmino confirms his priority to stay ar Liverpool: “It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool”. 🚨🔴 #LFCLiverpool have offered Firmino a new short term contract, still in talks. https://t.co/orkXxWKKhy

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Firmino's contract situation with the intention of snapping him up on a Bosman move in the summer. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the attacker, who is considered to be dependable.

Furthermore, the La Liga giants are expected to dip into the transfer market for an experienced forward, as Mariano Diaz is likely to leave at the end of the season. Karim Benzema's recent injury woes are also likely to force the Santiago Bernabeu side to ramp up their pursuit of Firmino.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in contract extension talks with Firmino. The nible-footed forward is said to be pushing for a new deal until June 2025, as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Firmino has scored 107 goals and laid out 78 assists in 348 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC @LFC A magical Bobby performance, bringing up 100 goals in Red A magical Bobby performance, bringing up 100 goals in Red ✨ https://t.co/fFfJ6AXL2p

Real Madrid and Liverpool target likely Jude Bellingham likely to leave in summer

In his Caught Offside column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is expected to leave in the summer. He wrote:

"Of course, Borussia Dortmund would love Jude Bellingham to stay, it's absolutely normal. But I keep my feeling after speaking to various sources that Bellingham is expected to leave in the summer. There are too many top clubs keen on signing him, so it's going to be more than difficult for BVB to keep him."

Bellingham, 19, has been a hot target since the start of the last summer transfer window with clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City currently in pursuit. He's valued in the region of £132 million.

Since joining BVB from Birmingham City for £25 million in the summer of 2020, he has scored 20 goals and contributed 22 assists in 114 appearances across competitions for Edin Terzic's side.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes