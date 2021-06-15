Real Madrid duo decide against leaving the club this summer - Reports

According to the Spanish publication MARCA (via Managing Madrid), Isco and Mariano Diaz are not considering leaving Real Madrid this summer, despite the pair facing an uncertain future at the club.

Despite falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane, both Isco and Diaz know that it would be difficult for other clubs to afford their wages, especially in these times.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid would like to sell both Isco and Mariano Diaz to generate funds for the arrival of new players this summer. Despite signing David Alaba on a free transfer, his wages make him an expensive Galactico.

Both Isco and Mariano Diaz have had contrasting stints at Real Madrid. Isco had a great time under Ancelotti during the Italian's first spell as Los Blancos manager. However, Mariano Diaz has failed to get going at the Bernabeu and could be sold in the ongoing transfer window.

Milan was offered Mariano Diaz, striker who is leaving Real Madrid. In the past, his name has been associated with Milan. Diaz has had a far from positive season: 22 matches, one goal. He is valued at €10 million. Milan unlikely to make a move [CorSport] — AC Milan 100% (@Planetmilan) June 8, 2021

Gareth Bale and Marcelo also face an uncertain future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid stars Marcelo and Gareth Bale also face the same uncertainty at the club as Isco Alarcon and Mariano Diaz do. The pair's contract expires next summer, so Real Madrid could look to cash in on one of them to generate funds for the signing of a superstar like Kylian Mbappe.

If one of the aforementioned players doesn't leave this summer, Real Madrid's financial woes could exacerbate. Los Blancos will need to pay their high wages despite the quartet likely to be fringe players next season.

However, just like Isco, Gareth Bale could also have a future under Carlo Ancelotti. After a successful spell on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, the Welshman could be given a second chance by the manager who signed him in 2013.

Everton and Leeds United are interested in signing Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, with the 33-year-old reportedly not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. (Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/bBSdgaS6ml — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) June 13, 2021

If Real Madrid are unable to generate enough funds this summer, the club will be forced to wait till the summer of 2022 when Kylian Mbappe becomes a free agent. However, that would be a massive gamble to take because Paris Saint-Germain could offer Mbappe a better deal. Moreover, there is unlikely to be a dearth of suitors for the Frenchman if he becomes available for free next summer.

