Real Madrid eyeing up move for Bayer Leverkusen superstar in 2025 - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to snap up Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025. The 21-year-old is coming off a superb 2023-24 campaign.

Wirtz contributed 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games across competitions as Xabi Alonso's men produced a historic campaign. They became the first team to win the Bundesliga unbeaten and also won the DFB-Pokal.

However, their hopes of an unbeaten season were ended by Atalanta, who beat them 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League final to deny Leverkusen a continental treble, suffering their only loss of the entire campaign.

With his contract expiring in 2027, Wirtz has been the subject of interest of multiple clubs across Europe, especially Los Blancos. As per Relevo (via Madrid Xtra), the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners are planning to sign the youngster next summer, hoping he doesn't choose any other club.

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, the publication also mentions interest from Bayern Munich. Wirtz, for his part, has made a superb start to the 2024-25 campaign, scoring twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach in their Bundesliga opener.

Before that, Alonso's side had opened their season with silverware, beating VfL Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties in the DFL Supercup after a 2-2 draw.

Expand Tweet

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in action in the DFL-Pokal, opening their title defence at Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday (August 28).

What's next for Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti looks on.

Real Madrid have made a decent start to the season. They beat reigning UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw to win their first title of the campaign.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side stumbled in their La Liga opener, drawing 1-1 at Mallorca. Despite Rodrygo Goes opening the scoring in the first half, Vedat Muriqi drew the hosts level after the break before Ferland Mendy was sent off in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Los Blancos, though, bounced back to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Real Valladolid, with Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz and debutant Endrick scoring in the second half. They next take on Las Palmas away in La Liga on Thursday (August 29).

Meanwhile, for Bayer Leverkusen, after their DFL-Pokal opener at Carl Zeiss Jena in midweek, Xabi Alonso's men take on RB Leipzig at home on Saturday (August 31) in their second Bundesliga game of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback