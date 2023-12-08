Real Madrid given massive boost as star man could return to first team in January after long-term injury - Reports

Real Madrid have been handed a huge boost, as attacker Vinicius Jr. could reportedly return to action in January.

Vinicius, 23, has been out of action since November due to a hamstring injury. The Los Blancos attacker sustained the injury while on international duty with Brazil, in a 2-1 loss to Colombia in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

He was subsequently ruled out of action for two months - as per Eurosport - as he returned to Spain for treatment. Madrid had said at the time:

“After the tests carried out today on our player Vinicius Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear in the femoral biceps with involvement of the distal tendon in his left leg. Evolution pending.”

However, as per Madrid Xtra, the 23-year-old could feature in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Expand Tweet

Vinicius has been in good form for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, bagging six goals and four assists in 13 games across competitions. The Brazilian has become a key man in attack since the departure of Karim Benzema in the summer.

How Real Madrid have fared this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a good start to the season. After 15 games, they top the La Liga standings with 38 points, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference. Holders Barcelona are four points adrift in third.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been in even better form in Europe. They have won their opening five UEFA Champions League outings to seal their knockout berth with a game to spare.

Madrid's only loss of the season is a 3-1 league reverse at city rivals Atletico Madrid. Since then, Los Blancos have reeled off 11 wins in their next 13 games across competitions, winning the last five since a goalless La Liga home draw with Rayo Vallecano.

New signing Jude Bellingham has been a superb performer for Los Blancos. The 20-year-old midfielder has had a blistering start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, bagging 15 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions.