Real Madrid identify 20-year-old as experienced star’s replacement - Reports

Real Madrid have identified OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. The 20-year-old midfielder is the son of 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Lilian Thuram and the younger brother of Marcus Thuram.

Los Blancos will need to revamp their midfield in the coming seasons. The long-serving midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are all above 30, and will need to be replenished soon. It's worth noting that the La Liga giants already addressed the same last summer when they signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

Real Madrid are now once against looking towards Ligue 1 to find their next long-term midfielder in Khephren Thuram. The 20-year-old Frenchman is a defensive midfielder who is a product of the famous AS Monaco academy.

Thuram joined Nice on a free transfer in 2019, and has so far made 76 appearances across competitions. He has also represented France in various age groups.

Khephren Thuram has had a great 2021-22 campaign with Nice. The 20-year-old has made 27 appearances across competitions, contributing three goals and two assists.

One of Real Madrid's primary objectives this summer would be to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season. Luka Modric is already 36, and has less than six months remaining on his deal. Even if Los Blancos extend his deal by another year, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has his days numbered at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It's worth mentioning that Carlo Ancelotti's side have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba in the summer as well. As things stand, the Frenchman also has less than six months remaining on his contract, and could be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid are currently atop the La Liga charts

Real Madrid are currently six points clear of Sevilla atop the La Liga standings after 25 games. Los Blancos have accumulated 57 points this season, having lost just twice so far, as they eye their second league title in three years.

Real Madrid will now travel to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday. The hosts are on a four-game losing streak in the league, and are 11th in the standings, on 31 points from 24 games.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are 1-0 down against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The tie will conclude on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

