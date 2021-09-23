Real Madrid identify signing of Liverpool star as 'new goal' for the club - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen to strengthen his team's defence by signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via Sport Witness).

Alexander-Arnold is one of the key players at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, and has excelled in the attacking wing-back position. The 22-year-old recently penned a new long-term contract with the club, which will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2025.

However, according to the aforementioned source, "nothing can be ruled out" when Real Madrid show interest in a player. Los Blancos have now made it their new goal to sign Alexander-Arnold, with a formal request from manager Carlo Ancelotti himself.

As things stand, Real Madrid lack a quality right-back in their squad. The only option at Ancelotti's disposal is Dani Carvajal, who is 29 and not getting any younger. Aside from Carvajal, the other option for the right-back slot is Lucas Vasquez, who is more of an attacking winger than a full-back.

However, Real Madrid will have to fork out a lot of money if they wish to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool consider their academy graduate 'untouchable'. Los Blancos will realistically have to spend upwards of €100 million if they want to tempt Liverpool into selling their prized asset.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid could also opt to bring Achraf Hakimi back to the Bernabeu. The 22-year-old full-back recently joined Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan for a fee of around €60 million.

Real Madrid and Liverpool had quiet transfer windows

Real Madrid and Liverpool both had quiet transfer windows. Madrid made only two summer signings, while Liverpool signed one player.

Liverpool spent £36 million on RB Leipzig's French defender Ibrahima Konate during the start of the summer window, while Real Madrid signed two players. They signed David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich before landing Eduardo Camavinga from Ligue 1 side Rennes for €31 million.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are expected to have massive transfer windows next summer. Los Blancos will be looking to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be in the market for a new midfielder if Jurgen Klopp needs an extra body in the middle.

Edited by Bhargav