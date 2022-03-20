Real Madrid have no intention of shelling out €150 million to sign English star - Reports 

Despite their strong interest in the player, Real Madrid are not willing to pay €150 million for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central. The England international is one of Europe's most sought-after defensive midfielders following his exploits with the Hammers.

Los Blancos are in dire need of rejigging their midfield in the near future. They have long relied on the trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. However, they are now entering the twilight of their careers, so Los blancos will need quality reinforcements soon.

They signed Eduardo Camavinga from Ligue 1 side Rennes last summer. However, a defensive midfielder is still a priority for manager Carlo Ancelotti. According to the aforementioned source, Los Blancos have their eyes on West Ham captain Rice. However, his €150 million asking price has put them off.

Madrid are expected to have a massive summer this time around after a relatively quiet transfer window last year. According to The Hard Tackle, Erling Haaland is one big-money signing they are looking to bring in, so they may not have the funds to bring in Rice too. That could prompt them to look at alternative defensive midfield options, including AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

It is worth mentioning that Rice is also a transfer target of Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils, like Real Madrid, are keen to rebuild their midfield ahead of the new season.

Declan Rice has had a meteoric rise at West Ham United. The 23-year-old has made 37 appearances this season, contributing four goals and as many assists.

Rice has been vital in West Ham's progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League this season. They beat Sevilla in the Round of 16 and have now been drawn against Olympique Lyonnais in the last eight.

Real Madrid take on FC Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday

Real Madrid take on fierce-rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico on Sunday. Los Blancos will be keen to do a league double over the Blaugrana. They had beaten Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou earlier this season and also beat them 3-2 in the Supercopa de Espana semis in January.

Real Madrid are on course to secure their 35th La Liga title and second in three years. Ancelotti's side are ten points clear of second-placed Sevilla with ten games remaining.

