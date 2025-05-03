Real Madrid interested in signing 27-year-old French international in summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in snapping up AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. The 27-year-old Frenchman has been with the Rossoneri since moving from Los Blancos in the summer of 2019.

In 259 appearances across competitions, Hernandez has contributed 34 goals and 45 assists. That includes five goals and six assists in 46 games across competitions this season.

Most of those goal contributions - four goals and three assists in 31 games - have come in Serie A, where Milan are a lowly ninth with four games to go. Despite being contracted with the Rossoneri till 2026, Hernandez has attracted attention from his former employers, as per DiarioAS (viaa Madrid Zone).

Hernandez has won the 2021-22 Serie A title with Milan and won four titles with Madrid, including the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

The France international has three assists in 23 games across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side, all in the 2017-18 season before he was loaned out to Real Sociedad for the next campaign.

Brazil reportedly extend deadline for Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to take over as their new coach

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly remains the frontrunner to take over as Brazil's new head coach. The Selecao have pursued the legendary Italian for more than a year, having parted ways with Dorival Junior following a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina.

The five-time champions sacked Dorival following a 4-1 loss to the Albiceleste in March. Since then, they are looking for a new head coach, with Ancelotti being touted as one of the most likely options.

However, amid reports of Ancelotti set to part ways with Madrid this summer after an underwhelming season, ESPN has reported that the CFB will allow the Italian time to make up his mind till Los Blancos complete their La Liga season.

Ancelotti's side are second in the standings after 34 games, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points. Los Blancos have lost thrice to their arch-rivals this season, most recently in the Copa del Rey final last week.

Brazil want to name a new coach by May 26 when they announce their squad for the June World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. However, the financial terms of Ancelotti's Madrid departure has made his Brazil appointment uncertain.

As per ESPN, if Ancelotti takes up the Brazil job, he will receive a low severance package from Madrid, with whom he's contracted till 2026. Moreover, Real Madrid will seek compensation from the CFB. who are also contemplating other options like Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More