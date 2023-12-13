Real Madrid keen on signing on-loan star on permanent deal next summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to make the loan deal of attacker Joselu permanent.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who arrived on loan from Espanyol this summer, has 10 goals and two assists in 23 appearances across competitions for Madrid. That includes five goals and two assists in 15 games in La Liga and three strikes in five UEFA Champions League games.

Joselu produced a sparkling performance on Tuesday (December 13) as Los Blancos recovered from a goal down to win 3-2 at Union Berlin in the Champions League. After Kevin Volland had provided the hosts the lead on the stroke of half-time, Joselu's twin strikes put Madrid ahead with 18 minutes to go.

Although Berlin restored parity in the 85th minute through Alex Kral, Dani Ceballos bagged an 89th-minute winner to ensure that Los Blancos produced a 'perfect' group-stage campaign.

As per AS (via Sportsmole), Madrid are looking to land a 'Galactico' striker in the summer but realise the essence of a second striker like Joselu to complement the star.

Joselu's loan deal has an option to buy, and considering the striker's useful performances for Madrid this season, the La Liga giants are expected to exercise the option.

What has Joselu said about his Real Madrid future?

Los Blancos striker Joselu

Real Madrid on-loan striker Joselu wants to continue his stay at Los Blancos. The Spaniard is in his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, having played two games during his first spell in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

In an interview in October with Cope, the former Newcastle United striker said (as per Sportsmole) that he wishes to stay at the Spanish capital club for at least one more season:

"Hopefully, that is my goal (to stay at Real Madrid). I hope I can stay another year and continue enjoying this. I know the role I can contribute to the club and not all teams have a profile like mine and it is very different from everything."

Joselu is expected to feature for Ancelotti's side when they host Villarreal in a La Liga clash on Sunday (December 17).