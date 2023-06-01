Real Madrid keeping tabs on €30 million-rated La Liga striker as Karim Benzema replacement - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Jackson, 21, has established himself as a key performer for the Yellow Submarine this season. Since the start of April, he has scored nine goals and contributed two assists in ten La Liga appearances.

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have identified Jackson as an apt successor to Karim Benzema, whose future is considered to be up in the air. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the Villarreal attacker's versatility.

Jackson, who has a deal till 2026 at the Estadi de la Ceramica, could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. Apart from operating as a striker, he could also step in as an emergency wide operator. Real Madrid are aiming to trigger the Senegalese's release clause of €30 million in the summer.

Benzema, meanwhile, has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The 35-year-old is in the final month of his contract and could opt to end his 14-year-long association with the club.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane tipped to shine at Real Madrid

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov told EFE that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu:

"Kane would be a great signing for Real Madrid. He is a complete player. He can score goals, can assist, can drop deep. ... he can do everything. He has the quality and the experience to play for a club like Real Madrid."

Suggesting that Kane could decide to remain in the Premier League to further his legacy, Berbatov continued:

"I also think that he loves Tottenham and that he has a strong connection with the club and the fans. He is the leading goalscorer of the team and of the country.

"He is on his way to break Alan Shearer’s record for most goals in the Premier League too. His legacy, right now, is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it."

Kane, 29, has been a hot topic of discussion recently, as he's in the final 13 months of his contract. With Spurs failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, he's expected to end his 19-year-long association with his team.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 games for Spurs.

