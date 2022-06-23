Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale in talks to complete free transfer to surprise club - Reports

As per WalesOnline, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could join Cardiff City on a free transfer this summer. The Welshman visited the club's training base on June 22 and spoke with manager Steve Morison about his future.

His contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the month. Bale has many options on the table and could make a decision on his future shortly.

The Welshman was seen at Cardiff City's Vale of Glamorgan headquarters on the morning of June 22. That also serves as a training ground for the Wales national team, whose medical contingent Bale worked with on Wednesday.

Cardiff City's owner Vincent Tan is also excited about the possibility of signing the former Tottenham Hotspur man. Chairman Mehmet Dalman has been in contact with the player's representatives. However, nothing has been finalised as of yet.

Bale helped Wales reach their first first World Cup Finals since 1958. He's now looking for consistent game time to maintain his fitness ahead of the quadrennial competition in Qatar in November.

Cardiff City could give him the opportunity to do just that. Moreover, it's his hometown, and his family still lives there, which could be a factor in his eventual decision.

Speaking about his future possibilities, the Welshman had said on Football Daily:

“I know possible destinations. I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference, to be honest. Football games are football games. I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball, so I guess it’s a conversation to be had."

Gareth Bale could communicate his decision to Cardiff in a few days, even though he'll be on a holiday till July 16.

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career

Gareth Bale certainly leaves Real Madrid as a legend. He joined Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then-world-record fee of €101 million.

He has contributed 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 appearances for the club across competitions. He won five UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles, among other trophies, with Los Blancos.

The Wales captain has also scored some iconic goals for the club. He netted the winner in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona in the 2013-14 Copa del Rey final. He also netted a brace in their 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final, including a stunning overhead goal.

