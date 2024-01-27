Real Madrid no longer view Barcelona as ‘competition’; new transfer and sporting stance against rivals come to light: Reports 

According to Relevo, Real Madrid no longer view Barcelona as competition in the transfer market and believe that the Blaugrana already have enough problems on their own. According to the report, their view on a sporting level has also changed.

The Blaugrana have been going through a financial crisis in recent seasons and haven't been able to make any major coup in the transfer market. While players like Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo joined them in the summer, both arrived on loan.

Barca have also completed a few low-cost transfers, like Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City (for free), Oriol Romeu from Girona (€3.4 million) and Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao (for free).

However, Barca haven't been able to sign any major superstar players recently. Robert Lewandowski's 2022 arrival was perhaps their last marquee coup. They have also missed out on top transfer targets like Arda Guler and Endrick, both to their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Los Blancos also think that Barca's stance of polishing young gems and turning them into world-beaters is a time-taking project. Hence, they don't see La Blaugrana as an immediate competitor.

Despite winning La Liga and Supercopa de Espana last season, Barcelona have struggled this term. They are third in La Liga and have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey. The Blaugrana also lost the Supercopa final, 4-1 to Real Madrid in Riyadh.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, remain a major force in European football. They are second in La Liga with 51 points from 20 games and trail leaders Girona by a point with a game in hand.

Carlo Ancelotti's team are also one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League. While Barca are also alive in the competition, the same can't be said about them.

Hence, on the pitch and also in the transfer market, Los Merengues hold a major advantage over their rivals at this moment.

Real Madrid and Barcelona in top five among clubs generating the most revenue

The Deloitte Football Money League released a list of the top revenue-generating clubs in world football in 2022-23. Real Madrid lead the group with a massive €831.4 million profit, €5.5 million more than second-placed Manchester City.

Despite Barcelona's struggles with financial issues, they have improved last season. They have hit the €800 million mark and jumped from seventh place to fourth.

Barca gained a 61% increase in matchday revenue as well as a 45% increase in commercial revenue over the last season.