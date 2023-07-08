Real Madrid could lose out on transfer target to Barcelona as 2 players refuse to leave: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid could lose Ivan Fresneda to Barcelona, as Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal have refused to leave the club.

Fresneda was a revelation with his performances for Real Valladolid last season. Several top European clubs are interested in the player. The Spain U-19 international could reportedly be available for €20 million.

Los Blancos have been long-term admirers of the 18-year-old, but they already have Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal in the ranks. Hence, the club need to offload a right-back.

While Vazquez was linked with a move to Juventus, the Madrid giants are yet to receive a formal offer for the player. Carvajal, meanwhile, plans to stay till the end of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure in 2024, as per the aforementioned El Nacional report.

Hence, Real Madrid are unable to make a concrete move for Fresneda. That has given Barcelona the opportunity to take pole position in pursuit of the youngster. After losing out on Arda Guler, the Blaugrana could exact immediate revenge by taking Fresneda from Los Blancos' grasp.

When Luis Figo spoke about his move from Barcelona to Real Madrid

In the summer of 2000, Luis Figo joined Real Madrid from Barcelona. Figo had made 249 appearances for Barca, scoring 45 goals and providing 68 assists.

However, he decided to join Los Blancos, Barca's arch-rivals. About the move, Figo said that he would have reconsidered the decision for any club except for the Madrid giants (via The Guardian):

“I had everything in Barca, but you think: ‘It’s not like I’m going to a second-rate club.’ If it hadn’t been Madrid, maybe I wouldn’t have gone.

"It’s a challenge, a decision based on feeling valued, convincing me I was going to be an extremely important piece. It could have been a cagada, a cock-up, but it wasn’t, thank God."

Figo went on to make 245 appearances for the Madrid giants, scoring 57 goals and providing 93 assists across competitions before joining Inter Milan in 2005.

