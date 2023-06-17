Real Madrid make €50 million offer to sign 22-year-old Manchester United target - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have made a €50 million offer for Manchester United-target Jeremie Frimpong. The full-back plays for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

He has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games across competitions this season. The 22-year-old is one of the most highly touted players in his position.

Lucas Vasquez has also been linked with a move away from Real Madrid. Juventus have been one of the teams linked with the player. Alvaro Odriozola has been linked with a move away, and Dani Carvajal hasn't displayed his best form this term. Hence, Los Blancos are looking to bolster the position. Along with Frimpong, Joao Cancelo is also on their shortlist.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also interested in Frimpong. Despite having Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Red Devils are keen on bolstering the position. Frimpong has emerged as a top target for Erik ten Hag's side.

What former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro said about his debut Manchester United season?

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer. The Brazilian has been a key player for Erik ten Hag. He helped the team finish third in the Premier League, win the Carabao Cup and finish as FA Cup runner-ups.

Apart from his defensive contributions, Casemiro has also been among the goals, He scored seven and assisted six in 51 games across competitions in the recently concluded season. About his goalscoring form, Casemiro said (via United's website):

"I reckon it’s now the third season in my career where I’ve managed to score seven goals. I get the odd goal now and again but, of course, I’m not what you’d call a genuine goal scorer!"

The midfielder added:

"Everyone likes to get on the scoresheet, but a favourite phrase of mine is always that my ball-winning tackles are my goals. That’s what I really like doing, and that’s when I’m at my happiest.

"When I’m winning the ball back, helping out my teammates, getting my teammates playing and moving the ball better, closing down space and then ensuring that we bring the ball out from the back with quality, (I'm happy)."

Casemiro is expected to be a key player for Manchester United next season, too, as the Red Devils are back in the UEFA Champions League. He won the competition five times with Real Madrid, so his experience will be crucial.

