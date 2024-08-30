Real Madrid make decision regarding potential signings on transfer deadline day - Reports

Real Madrid have made a decision regarding potential signings on transfer deadline day. That comes after reports said that they are on the verge of making a few moves to reinforce their squad.

A report from Marca (via GSFN) claimed that there's time for Los Blancos to turn to the transfer market and make a new signing. There have also been links between the Spanish giants and Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who helped Spain win Euro 2024.

There have been reports regarding an exit for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has apparently pushed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. If they sell him, it would be worth seeing who they sign as a replacement on deadline day.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, all these reports are wrong, as Madrid have no interest in making a deadline-day signing and are said to view the squad as "100% closed".

Hence, any signings Los Blancos make plans for would be in the summer of 2025, when players' contracts expire. That's similar to how they signed Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer without paying a penny to the French giants.

One such reported player is Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. Real Madrid reportedly believe they could sign the full-back on a free transfer when his contract with the German giants expire next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti questions Real Madrid performance in Las Palmas draw

While Los Blancos seem to have their transfer window plans settled and done for the summer, their on-pitch performances have left much to be desired. In their La Liga match with Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29), they were held to a 1-1 draw.

That hasn't made boss Carlo Ancelotti happy, with the manager comparing the performance to that against Mallorca on August 18 in their La Liga opener (via Eurosport):

"The team wasn't balanced. We weren't moving the ball quickly. It was hard for us to win the ball back - everything that happened against Mallorca. I didn't see an improvement in the team. We must find an improvement fast, and I think we'll find it.

"It's been hard for us to find the solidity we had last year. We can't look for excuses. The calendar is tight, and it is time to recover quickly because on Sunday there is already another game."

The draw leaves the reigning La Liga holders fifth in the standings after three games, four behind leaders Barcelona. They next host Real Betis in the league on Monday (September 1).

