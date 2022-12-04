Real Madrid monitoring Tottenham Hotspur star at 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Son, 30, has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in the Premier League in the last two seasons. Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for €27 million in 2015, he has guided Spurs to a UEFA Champions League final in 2019 and a League Cup final in 2021.

An ambidextrous forward blessed with pace, flair and directness, Son has scored 136 goals and laid out 76 assists in 344 games for Spurs. He became the first Asian to bag the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot last campaign after scoring 23 goals in 35 games.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have identified Son as an apt addition to their ranks, as the club are interested in strengthening their presence in the Asian market. However, Tottenham are expected to ask for over €70 million for the attacker's services.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be in the hunt for a forward in the near future. Both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are believed to have reached the end of their stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Mariano Diaz has failed to cement a first-team place.

Los Blancos are closely following Son's performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reaffirming their belief that he's capable of greater heights. Son has registered one assist in three games for South Korea, who take on Brazil in the Round of 16 on Monday (December 5).

Son, who recently finished 11th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, has registered five goals and two assists in 19 games for Spurs this season.

Brazil and Tottenham star heaps praise on Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid target

At a pre-match press conference, Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison lavished praise on Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid target Endrick. He said (via Fabrizio Romano) about the teenaged Palmeiras prodigy:

"Trust me, I can say that Endrick is impressive; he's very strong and talented. He reminds of Adriano. I watched him playing with Brasil and Palmeiras; I think in two years, he'll arrive in Europe."

Endrick, 16, has been touted as the next Brazilian sensation due to his fine outings for Palmeiras this year. He shot to fame after guiding Palmeiras' U20 team to their first Copinha triumph in January.

A technical dribbler blessed with pace and flair, Endrick has registered three goals and one assist in seven appearances for Palmeiras' senior team in the ongoing 2022-23 season. According to Transfermarkt, Endrick is currently valued at €20 million. He can only arrive on European shores in the summer of 2024 when he turns 18.

