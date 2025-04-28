Real Madrid to offer Carlo Ancelotti a lifetime role amid exit speculation after cup defeat against Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid will offer manager Carlo Ancelotti a lifetime role at the club, as per Relevo (via Madrid Zone). After the loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, rumours emerged that the Italian manager might leave this summer, a year before his current contract comes to an end.
However, as per the Relevo report, he might be offered the role of an ambassador. Ancelotti was paid €11 million gross per season, as per Yahoo Sports. Madrid will now pay his remaining salary and part ways amicably.
Ancelotti's first stint at Real Madrid came in 2013. He managed them till 2015 before leaving for Bayern Munich. After working in Germany, Italy and England, he returned to Los Blancos in 2021. His ongoing second stint has yielded 160 victories in 229 games across competitions, at a win rate of 69.86%.
Ancelotti is considered the best manager in UEFA Champions League history, winning competition a record five times - two with AC Milan and three with Real Madrid. As per Give Me Sport, after the farewell from Los Blancos, he will take charge of the Brazil national team.
Real Madrid lose fourth Copa del Rey final to Barcelona
Los Blancos took on Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 26), eyeing a 21st cup title, but fell 3-2 in extra time, with defender Jules Kounde scoring the winner in the 116th minute.
Madrid are the third-most successful team in the competition, behind Barca (32) and Athletic Bilbao (24 titles). With their latest win, Barca have levelled their head-to-head tally in Copa del Rey final meetings with Los Blancos at 4-4.
The last time the two teams met in the final was in 2014, when Gareth Bale's winner settled the game in Los Blancos's favour.
Real Madrid now only have the La Liga title to fight for after getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals. They are second in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona (76) by four points with five games remaining.