Real Madrid one step away from signing La Liga duo with goalscoring ability: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing young players Aitor Gandia and Hector Montero, who play in the youth ranks of Levante.

Both players have exceeded expectations this season, partaking in the Under-14 tournament in Spain. According to Esportbase Media (via El Nacional), their performances in the competition have given Los Blancos reason to make moves for the duo.

As both players are still quite young, they will not move directly to the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu, if Madrid sign them. Gandia and Montero would likely join up with their agemates at La Fabrica, the club's academy.

It's believed that Real Madrid are looking to finalise the signing of Hector Moreno. The club's scouts are reportedly impressed with the forward in the final third and in front of goal. Aitor Gandia is also believed to have similar goalscoring abilities, which Madrid are looking to have in the long term.

Montero has scored a remarkable 10 goals in 19 games this season, according to the report, and he happens to be the best goalscorer in the youth ranks at Levante. Gandia has three goals in 21 games, but his performances have been impressive enough to attract the attention of the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid prepare to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena

While Real Madrid are looking to build for their future, their mind will also be on the present, as they prepare to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

The first leg will take place in Germany on Tuesday (April 30), and Los Blancos will look to take something from the game before the return leg at the Bernabeu next week.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti talked about the upcoming game, telling the press that the team won't be complacent (via Reuters):

"I'm not worried (with being the odds-on favourites), but we are confident to face a team that, despite not having made a great Bundesliga, have had a great Champions League tie against Arsenal.

"They have just eliminated a very strong team in Europe. In the Champions League, history counts a lot, it counts for them, but that also plays in our favour."

Real Madrid will need to be cautious about a dangerous Bayern side. The Bavarian giants lost their Bundesliga stranglehold, so they will switch all their focus to the UEFA Champions League to avoid a trophyless campaign, which could hurt Madrid's chances.