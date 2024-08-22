Real Madrid outcast linked with surprise move to Championship side Norwich City 

According to Football Espana, Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus has been linked with a move to Championship side Norwich this summer. The Brazillian has been unable to break into Los Blancos' first team and is expected to go out on loan soon.

The 22-year-old signed from Flamengo in 2020 for a reported €30 million but failed to break into the senior team, featuring for Castilla before going out on loan. The Brazillian has been on loan with Girona, Frosinone Calcio and Borussia Dortmund where the attacking midfielder won the DFB-Pokal.

Norwich sees Reineir as a potential replacement for Gabriel Sara and is looking to bring the midfielder in on loan. The Canaries hope to secure the Brazilian with an option to make the deal permanently. The option could be triggered if they secure promotion from the Championship this season.

Real Madrid will decide the future of the midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window. The reigning UEFA Champions League and La Liga winners began their league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca and next face Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 25).

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti open to rotation this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that he's open to rotating the team during the season. The legendary manager used a small squad last campaign and achieved incredible success, winning the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Supercopa Espaana.

Ancelotti has bolstered his team with the addition of French superstar Kylian Mbappe and has talented options on his bench vying for game time. Speaking about potential squad rotations, the legendary manager said (as per Managing Madrid):

“Last year we didn’t make many changes, but when the Champions League begins we will rotate more.

"Speaking about the defensive aspect, we were not good. We struggled with the pressure after losing. We have to improve that. We are talking about attitude and collective commitment.”

Real Madrid have started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup, and with the arrival of Mbappe, they will look for another big campaign.

