Real Madrid plotting move for Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate in January - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to snap up Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Goncalo Inacio in January.

The 22-year-old Sporting CP defender has drawn attention with his assured displays at the heart of defence. In 135 appearances across competitions, he has contributed 11 goals and eight assist. That includes 13 games across competitions this season.

Ronaldo and the four-times-capped Inacio has played three games together for Portugal - all in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Inacio has helped keep clean sheets in all four meetings and also contributed two goals and as many assists as the Selecao booked their place in the Germany finals next year.

As per Madrid Xtra (via Diario AS), Los Blancos are contemplating a move for Ronaldo's compatriot, Inacio, who has dazzled for club and country.

Madrid are seeking young blood at the back, with their first-choice centre-back pairing of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger not getting any younger. Inacio could be a key first-team player for Carlo Ancelotti's side for the next few years, given his exploits at both ends of the pitch.

How Cristiano Ronaldo fared with Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.is the club's all-time top scorer with exactly 450 goals in nine seasons across compettions between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The Al-Nassr attacker also contributed 131 assists.

One of Ronaldo's best seasons for Carlo Ancelotti's side came in 2011-12. He played all 38 games, scoring 46 times and providing 12 assists as Los Blancos won the league. Ronaldo also bagged 14 goals and three assists in 17 games across three other competitions.

The Portugal captain played his last for Madrid in 2017-18, helping the capital side win their third straight UEFA Champions League. That made Cristiano Ronaldo the first player in competition history to win the Champions League five times, including four with Madrid.

The 38-year-old is still going strong this season. In 15 games across competitions, he has 14 goals and eight assists across competitions. For Portugal, the Real Madrid legend has nine goals in seven UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in their successful qualifying campaign.