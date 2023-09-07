Real Madrid ponder €30m summer move for player they sold in 2022 - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contempating a return of their former midfielder Takefusa Kubo, who now plays for fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad, next summer.

Kubo, 22, produced a fine campaign at Sociedad, whom he joined permanently last summer. The Japanese made 35 La Liga appearances, contributing nine goals and seven assists, as Sociedad finished fourth to return to the UEFA Champions League. Kubo also had two assists in seven UEFA Europa League games.

The diminutive player arrived at Real Madrid in 2019 and played for their U-19 side but never got a chance with the first team. He was subsequently sent on numerous loan spells, including Sociedad, who snapped him up permanently last summer for €6.5 million.

Following Kubo's stellar performances last season, Madrid are ready to bring back the player, having inserted a €30 million buy-back clause in his contract. Los Blancos reportedly intend to bring back the Sociedad player next summer, with president Florentino Perez also eyeing a marketing opportunity in the Asian market. That's as per the SPORT newspaper (via Fichajes.net).

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid have made a stellar start to their 2023-24 La Liga campaign. They have won all four matches to top the standings and are the only team in the Spanish top flight with a perfect record going into the international break,

Los Blancos started off with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao. They then won 3-1 at Almeria before triumphing by a solitary goal at Celta Vigo. New signing Jude Bellingham scored in all three games.

Bellingham continued his scoring ways - marking his Santiago Bernabeu debut with a goal - as Madrid left it late to beat Getafe 2-1. The €103 million Borussia Dortmund arrival has already racked up five goals and an assist in four games, starting all four outings.

Following the international break, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. resume their league campaign at home to Real Sociedad on September 17. Madrid (12) are two points clear of Girona and Barcelona after four games.

Three days later, Los Blancos open their UEFA Champions League campaign by hosting Bundesliga side Union Berlin.