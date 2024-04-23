Real Madrid ready to offer veteran star one-year contract extension - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating a one-year extension to keep right-back Lucas Vazquez.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is out of contract this summer but has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side. In 32 games across competitions, Vazquez has contributed two goals and six assists, starting 15 times.

Two of those goal contributions came in Los Blancos' 3-2 La Liga home win over arch-rivals Barcelona at the weekend. Vazquez had a hand in all three goals - winning the penalty for the first, scoring the second and assisting Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time winner.

COPE (as per Madrid Universal) has reported that the runaway La Liga leaders (11 points clear at the top with six games remaining) are pleased with Vazquez's efforts this season and are ready to extend his stay. The Spaniard, though, is likely to stay behind Dani Carvajal in the pecking order even if he continues at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

Madrid's proposed extension for Vazquez is in line with their policy of one-year extensions for players over the age of 30. Overall, the Castilla graduate has bagged 35 goals and 63 assists in 343 games across competitions since the 2013-14 season.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season. Their El Clasico victory at the weekend has put them on the cusp of a second La Liga title in three years.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have also fared well in Europe. A penalty shootout win (4-3) at Manchester City following a 4-4 aggregate draw after 210 minutes across two legs sent the holders packing in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Before their blockbuster semifinal first leg at Bayern Munich on April 30, Los Blancos will be in La Liga action at Real Sociedad on Friday (April 26). Madrid won the reverse fixture 2-1 at home in September.

Fede Valverde and Joselu were the scorers for Ancelotti's side as they overturned Barrene's fifth-minute opener.