Real Madrid ready to part ways with 26-year-old superstar this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to part ways with centre-back Eder Militao. The 26-year-old has missed large swathes of the season after tearing his ACL at the start of the campaign.

Militao has been one of the key first-team regulars under boss Carlo Ancelotti. He has made 154 appearances across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2019, contributing 11 goals and five assists while being a formidable presence in defence.

However, things seem to have changed for the Brazil international since his ACL injury. In his absence, Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger have climbed up the pecking order. Even, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has fared decently when thrust into an unfamiliar role in the heart of defence, which has seemingly made Militao surplus to requirements.

As per El Nacional, Los Blancos are now planning to sell Militao - who is contracted till 2028 - which was almost unthinkable just over a year ago. The move would mean Tchouameni shifting permanently to defence, allowing Fede Valverde to take up the midfield pivot role.

It would also mean Rodrygo Goes staying put at the Santiago Bernabeu, with doubts over the attacker's place emerging amidst the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are having a fabulous season, having won the Supercopa and La Liga titles. They would like to end it strongly by winning the UEFA Champions League, when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the final at the Wembley on Saturday (June 1).

Carlo Ancelotti's side have lost just twice across competitions this season - both to Athletico Madrid. One defeat came in their victorious La Liga campaign, while the other came in the Copa del Rey, where they were knocked out in the Round of 16.

However, Los Blancos have been unbeaten since then, knocking out Champions League holders Manchester City on penalties in the quarterfinals. They then scored twice late on in the 2-1 come-from-behind second-leg win at home in the semifinal against Bayern Munich to reach the final.

Madrid are looking to win a record-extending 15th Champions League title and their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.