Real Madrid refuse to meet 2 demands set by Kylian Mbappe as they aim to keep Vinicius Jr happy - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have refused to meet two demands from Kylian Mbappe, as they want to keep Vinicius Junior happy. Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

The Frenchman recently sent Paris Saint-Germain a lette that he won't be renewing his current deal that expires in 2024. Hence, the Parisians have given him an ultimatum: renew or get sold.

Los Blancos have been put on alert. While Mbappe dramatically snubbed a move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022 by penning a renewal with PSG, he could be set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Mbappe, though, reportedly wants to play as a winger and not in a central role. While he has acted as a striker for PSG, Mbappe wants more freedom at Real Madrid. The problem, though, is that Vinicius Junior operates out wide and has been phenomenal for Los Blancos.

Another of Mbappe's request is that he wants to wear the legendary No. 7 shirt at the Spanish club. Vinicius recently took the number and is expected to keep it for the foreseeable future.

Vinicius has been a key player for Los Blancos recently. The Brazilian had a great 2022-23 campaign, bagging 23 goals and providing 21 assists in 55 games across competitions. Regardless of Mbappe's potential arrival, Vincius is expected to remain a key player for Madrid.

"Real Madrid are always very well informed" - Fabrizio Romano provides Kylian Mbappe transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided a transfer update on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. Apart from being linked with Los Blancos, the Frenchman has also been linked with Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool.

Romano, though, dismissed the notion that any club from the Premier League are looking to make a concrete move for the Frenchman. He recently wrote on his Caughtoffside column:

“Despite some big headlines, I honestly have absolutely no news on any English clubs being in talks to sign Mbappe.

"If something will happen in the next months we will say that, but at this point, I’ve absolutely zero information on this one. Real Madrid are always very well informed on Mbappe. I’m not aware of anything else at this point.”

Mbappe is one of the best players in world football. At 24, he's only expected to get better. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that clubs like Real Madrid are in the fray for his signature.

