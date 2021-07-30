Real Madrid set asking price for midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to part ways with Isco this summer, and have set an asking price for the midfielder. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the club, and Los Blancos are ready to cash in on him before the start of the 2021-22 season.

According to Calciomercato, Isco is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans, so Real Madrid are prepared to let the Spaniard leave for around €20 million. The midfielder has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs over the past few years. But the report said that Serie A giants AC Milan are leading the race for his signature.

The 29-year-old has had issues with consistency over the past few years, which has seen his valuation drop massively. Isco was once considered one of the best midfielders in the world, but has barely gotten any game time at Real Madrid over the past few seasons.

So a change of scenery could benefit Isco and help all parties involved. Real Madrid will reduce their massive wage bill, while AC Milan will get a midfielder, who, on his day, can turn around games single-handedly.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri are willing to match Madrid's asking price for Isco to bring him to the San Siro this summer.

Real Madrid set for mass exodus

Real Madrid are preparing to sell both Gareth Bale and Isco this summer.

Isco joins a host of players who have been tipped to depart Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos are desperately trying to reduce their massive wage bill to make a splash in the transfer market. So they are willing to part ways with some big-name players to be able to do so.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard and Mariano are all being lined up to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Real Madrid are also reportedly willing to listen to offers for Belgian winger Eden Hazard to get his massive salary off their wage bill.

Los Blancos have already lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, in what seems to be the beginning of a new era at the club under Carlo Ancelotti.

