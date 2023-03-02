Real Madrid to sign €40m-rated star if Jude Bellingham pursuit fails - Reports

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for €40 million-rated Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga if their pursuit of Jude Bellingham fails. Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, is valued at €150 million by the Bundesliga giants.

While Bellingham's talent is undeniable, his price tag has put off interest from potential suitors like Manchester City and Los Blancos. The Madrid giants have reportedly added Veiga in the shortlist of players as an alternative for Bellingham.

Veiga, 20, has been a crucial player for Celta this season. The attacking midfielder has made 26 appearances this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. He has a release clause of €40 million.

Veiga came up through Celta's ranks before joining the first team and has made 41 appearances for the senior side. Bellingham, meanwhile, has been pivotal once again for Dortmund, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

However, the Englishman's immense valuation is the reason behind Real Madrid exploring the market for potential alternatives. Apart from Veiga, Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is also on the shortlist of players Los Blancos are keen on adding to their roster.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confident ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid will return to action on Thursday (March 2) night against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Ahead of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti exuded confidence of putting up a stellar display.

Los Blancos lost in the Supercopa de Espana final to their arch-rival in January in their most recent meeting. Ancelotti expects an improved showing, saying (via Los Blancos' website):

"We're approaching it full of confidence, as it's important to show the personality and courage to put in a complete performance, both defensively and in attack. We're looking forward to the game because these are the most exciting games for a player, and we're very close to a final. There's a lot of things to enjoy at the moment as we try to do our best."

It's the third clasico of the season. Real Madrid won the first 3-1 in La Liga, while Barcelona beat Madrid by the same scoreline in the Supercopa de Espana final.

