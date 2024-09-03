Real Madrid star displeased by lack of game time ahead of international fixtures - Reports

Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler is reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time ahead of the international break. The 19-year-old has accrued just 100 minutes of cumulative game time across four games across competitions, making no goal contribution.

A breakout star at Euro 2024, the Turkey international featured for just two minutes in Los Blancos' 2-0 win over reigning UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw.

Guler then made just one start in three La Liga games and didn't come off the bench in the 2-0 home win over Real Betis at the weekend, where new signing Kylian Mbappe scored both goals to open his account in the Spanish top flight.

As per AS (via Caught Offside), Guler isn't happy, as he hasn't played as much as he would have liked to going into the international break. The teenager is expected to feature in Turkey's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Wales on Friday and Iceland three days later.

The Real Madrid attacker scored once and assisting twice in five games as Turkey lost to the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. Despite not playing much this season, Guler is expected to start both upcoming games for his national side.

Kylian Mbappe predicts a 'great' season for Real Madrid

New Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe scored on his competitive debut in the UEFA Super Cup win. However, he needed four games to open his account in La Liga - which he eventually did in the Betis win at the weekend.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner reckons his new group consists of 'great' players as he also talked about improving his understanding with his attacking partner Vinicius Junior. Mbappe said (as per Managing Madrid):

“I have arrived at this club naturally, with humility, and wanting to have a good time outside the field with the teammates and the club, both with Vini and with the others.

"We have an incredible group. They are all great people as well as great players. Things will improve with Vini as with the rest of my players, tactically, technically, although we play every three days and there is not much time to train. If we all concentrate, we will have a great season, for sure."

Los Blancos travel to Real Sociedad in the league on September 14 when players return after the international break. Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the standings, four points behind leaders Barcelona after four games.

