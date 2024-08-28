Real Madrid star Endrick has surprise relationship contract with 21-year-old girlfriend - Reports

Real Madrid attacker Endrick reportedly has a relationship contract with his 21-year-old girlfriend Gabriely Miranda. Endrick, 18, and his partner signed the contract when they started their relationship, and it specifies bans on ''using certain words ', 'drastic changes' and 'addiction'.

The former Palmerias youngster has been in the public eye since bursting onto the scene for his boyhood club in Brazil. He made 82 appearances for the Brasileiro Serie A side, scoring 21 times and providing four assists.

As per the contract with his girlfiend - as per Azrorganization and Sportsazr - some of the conditions in his contract include: prohibition of additction or drastic changes in behaviour, avoiding arguments in public places, no form of adultery, etc. Violations lead to paying monthly fines in the form of gifts.

Endrick moved to Real Madrid this summer and opened his account on his club debut against Real Valladolid. Endrick is also a regular part of the Selecao side, playing 10 times and scoring three times.

Real Madrid star Endrick keen to make the most of his opportunity

Real Madrid forward Endrick believes he's a gift from God and is keen to make the most of the opportunity. The Brazilian is a new addition to the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders and is expected to achieve great things in his career.

In an interview with L'equipe via Marca before moving to Madrid, the former Palmerias star said:

"Although it was difficult at the time, my parents made sure I was happy. They were fighting to give me the best. Today I simply thank you for the effort you have made. Thank God I kept my promise and was able to help my family.

"Now we eat what we want! I owe all this to this gift I received. It was God who gave me this gift. So I must preserve and maintain it. I can't spoil it, I can't stray. I must do good things to reward you for your generosity"

The young forward concluded:

"I have already been to Madrid twice. I discovered the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, I was able to meet Carlo Ancelotti and see the faces of my future companions.

"I spoke to Camavinga and Tchouameni, who are great, telling myself that I will soon be training with them is wonderful. I can't wait to live in Madrid, to experience a new culture, I can't wait to eat ham."

Endrick and Co. will next be in La Liga action at Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29).

